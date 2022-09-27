Ravens fallout and can they win without Mac Jones?

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss the Patriots’ loss to the Ravens and Mac Jones’ severe high ankle sprain.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:25 Mac Jones has ‘severe’ high ankle sprain

1:25 Report: Mac Jones disagrees w/ Patriots on injury

6:10 Has Mac Jones reached his breaking point?

6:35 Can the Pats win without Mac Jones?

13:42 Patriots vs Ravens recap, Mac’s frustration

26:28 Matt Patricia’s play-calling

33:15 Can Patriots defense carry the team?

35:51 3 UP/3 DOWN from NE vs BAL

38:35 BSJ Question: What is going on with Christian Barmore?

