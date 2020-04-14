Ray Allen Will Not Return to Boston Without Kevin Garnett Conversation

The Celtics only lose by excluding Ray Allen from their franchise’s history.

When we think of Ray, the all-time leader in three-pointers, the scorer who could drill shots at every level. The original long-range master before Steph Curry stepped back further. The one who ushered Kevin Garnett to Boston, who helped establish a culture that ended a 22-year Celtics championship drought that’d certainly still be continuing today. Who pulled Boston within one game of another with a historic 2010 Finals shooting performance. There should be no doubt about which franchise this hall-of-famer will forever be associated with.

Yet Allen does not feel welcome in Boston nor does he expect to be in attendance when the Celtics retire Kevin Garnett’s jersey next season. He’s still hurt. That the fanbase he hung a banner for sent such vitriol his way. That media members funneled word of him being a hindrance in the locker room. The reunion Doc Rivers envisioned while talking to Jeff Goodman and Bob Ryan recently will not happen, Allen said, unless he and Kevin Garnett have a heart-to-heart.

Rivers took responsibility for Allen not being at Paul Pierce’s retirement ceremony, saying he tried to get him to come. Allen said he never received an invite, thus why he was photographed golfing on that day.

“As you know when I left, I left as a free agent,” Allen told Cedric Maxwell on his podcast. “I left because there were so many unresolved issues that the team wasn’t considering or willing to change … it’s 2020, so you’re talking about nine years now. I’ve gotten so much hate, death threats, vitriol from Boston fans. Obviously these guys have kind of removed me from the big three, said so many negative things about me … we’re brothers, we went through a lot, but that doesn’t change anything we’ve done. It hurt me over the course of this time just to hear some of the things that have been said.”

In 2017, Garnett, Paul Pierce, Glen Davis, Rajon Rondo and Kendrick Perkins hosted a reunion of their 2008 title team without the man who scored 20.3 PPG in the Finals. Garnett said Allen moved on, “the situation with Ray is very sensitive,” and that he wanted to limit the gathering to who they considered loyal. Pierce wished Allen talked to the group before leaving.

“I think it’s on Ray to break the ice,” Perkins said then. Rondo remained silent.