Ray Allen Opens Up About Having Number Retired, Mending Fences with Kevin Garnett

Ray Allen joined Cedric Maxwell to discuss the end of the Celtics Big 3 ‘beef’ at Kevin Garnett’s jersey retirement. Allen returned to Boston and he and Garnett embraced at half court with Paul Pierce. This was the first public embrace between the three since Allen left the Celtics for the Heat and split from his former teammates. The bad feelings lingered into 2021, but signs of reconciliation began when they met at the NBA 75th anniversary event and took a photo. Checkout what Ray Allen had to say about the Celtics Big 3 reunion!

“I didn’t expect him to say anything to me. I don’t even think he knew I was going to be there until he walked out in the floor and he saw us,” Allen told Cedric Maxwell. “I just think that it happened the way it was supposed to happen, it was organic. I think for Celtics, the organization they couldn’t have asked for anything better,”

