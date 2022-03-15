Ray Allen Returns to Boston on Kevin Garnett Day

BOSTON — Ray Allen returned to Boston at TD Garden for Kevin Garnett’s jersey retirement, a surprise guest who Garnett called out in his speech before hugging at half court with Paul Pierce. It marked the first public embrace between the three since Allen left the Celtics for the Heat and split from his former teammates. The bad feelings continued into 2021, but all seemed squashed after they met at the NBA 75th anniversary event and took a photo last month.

Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon recapped Kevin Garnett’s jersey retirement and Allen’s surprising appearance.