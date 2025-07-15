Close Menu
Re-Drafting the 2015 NHL Draft | Bruins Beat

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan do the unthinkable — they re-draft the entire first round of the 2015 NHL Draft.

⏰️0:00 – EPISODE TIMELINE⏰️
1:49 – Re-Drafting 2015 NHL Draft
4:13 – Oilers 1st Pick: Connor McDavid
4:48 – Sabers 2nd Pick: Jack Eichel
6:20 – Arizona Coyotes 3rd Pick: Mikko Rantanen
7:09 – Toronto Maple Leafs 4th Pick: Mitch Marner
8:36 – Carolina Hurricanes 5th Pick: Kirill Kaprizov
10:00 – New Jersey Devils 6th Pick: Zach Werenski
11:07 – Philadelphia Flyers 7th Pick: Sebastian Aho
11:56 – Columbus Blue Jackets 8th Pick: Roope Hintz
13:01 – San Jose Sharks 9th Pick: Kyle Connor
13:57 – Colorado Avalanche 10th Pick: Joel Eriksson Ek
15:05 – Florida Panthers 11th Pick: Noah Hanifin
17:33 – Dallas Stars 12th Pick: Mathew Barzal
20:07 – Boston Bruins 13th Pick: Travis Konecny
22:18 – Boston Bruins 14th Pick: Rasmus Andersson
23:55 – Boston Bruins 15th Pick: Timo Meier
25:27 – New York Islanders 16th Pick: Anthony Cirelli
26:56 – Winnipeg Jets 17th Pick: Vince Dunn
28:11 – Ottawa Senators 18th Pick: Vladislav Gavrikov
29:24 – Detroit Red Wings 19th Pick: Brock Boeser
30:24 – Minnesota Wild 20th Pick: Dylan Strome
32:34 – Ottawa Senators 21st Pick: Thomas Chabot
33:48 – Washington Capitals 22nd Pick: Conor Garland
35:14 – Vancouver Canucks 23rd Pick: Pavel Zacha
36:20 – Philadelphia Flyers 24th Pick: Troy Terry
37:43 – Winnipeg Jets 25th Pick: Jake DeBrusk
38:53 – Montreal Canadiens 26th Pick: Erik Cernak
39:43 – Anaheim Ducks 27th Pick: Brandon Carlo
40:18 – New York Islanders 28th Pick: Ivan Provorov
41:26 – Columbus Blue Jackets 29th Pick: Adin Hill
42:23 – Arizona Coyotes 30th Pick: Jonas Siegenthaler
43:05 – Wrapping up

