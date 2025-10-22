Reacting to Brad Marchand’s Emotional Return to Boston | Poke the Bear

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Evan react to an emotional night at TD Garden. Brad Marchand returned to Boston for the first time since being traded to the Panthers, who got the better of the Bruins last night, winning 4-3. The guys discuss the Bruins’ losing streak, why Marchand will always be loved in Boston, and whether he could return to the Bruins in some capacity after his career.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

01:32 Brad Marchand’s emotional tribute

07:18 Why the Bruins didn’t get enough in the Marchand trade

14:39 Loss to Panthers extends Bruins’ losing streak to 5

18:27 Brad Marchand’s postgame interview

20:23 What’s next for Marchand?

21:35 Final thoughts

