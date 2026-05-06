Reacting to Brad Stevens’ End of Year Celtics Press Conference | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps Brad Stevens’ end-of-season press conference and reacts to his comments on the Celtics’ offensive process, the Jaylen Brown being unhappy in Boston reports, and more. Plus, some more insight into Jayson Tatum’s Game 7 sidelining, the future of Joe Mazzulla, and more.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro and reaction to Brad Stevens’ press conference

02:46 Is Jaylen Brown frustrated with the Celtics?

06:59 Brad on the Celtics’ offensive style of play

12:49 PrizePicks

14:22 Are big changes coming?

19:10 Brad on Jayson Tatum’s injury

20:48 Brad on Celtics’ collapse vs Sixers + overall thoughts

24:22 Thanks for watching!

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