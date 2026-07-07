Reacting to Brad Stevens presser & a Day at Jaylen Brown’s Camp | You Got Boston

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell reacts to the Brad Steven/Bill Chisholm press conference, and shares some takeaways from the conversation. Plus, some insights from a day spent at Jaylen Brown’s Bridge camp, where he said goodbye to the city of Boston in his first official day of a Philadelphia 76er.

0:00 – Welcome in!

3:04 – Takeaways from Brad Stevens and Bill Chisholm Press Conference

12:33 – Prizepicks

13:52 – Insights from day spent at Jaylen Brown’s Bridge Camp

15:24 – Jaylen Brown’s message to Boston Celtics Fans

17:30 – More insights from day spent at Jaylen Brown’s Bridge Camp

23:25 – Wrapping up!

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