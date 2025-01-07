Reacting to Jerod Mayo firing and Robert Kraft Press Conference | Patriots Beat

Join 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Alex Barth and Pats Pulpit’s Brian Hines live for the latest episode of Patriots Beat. They dive into Jerod Mayo’s firing, Robert Kraft’s press conference, and the Patriots’ request to interview Ben Johnson.

Patriots Beat is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !