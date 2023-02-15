Celtics News and Updates: Mike Muscala so far

Join Adam Taylor, Wayne “Breezie” Brown, and Tim Sheils in reacting to the Boston Celtics’ latest talking points!

Here’s the rundown on the latest episode of Vitamin Cs:

Talking point 1: The Boston Celtics are facing new issues with rumors surfacing of Grant Williams wanting $20 million per year on his next deal.

Talking point 2: Payton Pritchard’s comments on wanting to leave Boston at the trade deadline before recommitting to the Celtics after not being moved, Brad Stevens and the Celtics have some issues to sort out.

Talking point 3: Mike Muscala’s play and what we’ve seen so far!

Talking point 4: There’s also the issue of Jaylen Brown’s facial fracture and Boston missing him in the short term…and does that mean Jayson Tatum should really buy him a car?

