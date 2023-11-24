Reacting to Milan Lucic Arrest & How Bruins Maintain Momentum

Evan Marinofsky is joined today by Conor Ryan to discuss the arrest of Milan Lucic that took place early Saturday morning, and what the expected outcome of this incident is. On the ice, the Bruins continue to roll, much to the help of contributions from the middle/bottom of the lineup.

Topics:

– Evan survived the Mac Attack burger

– Milan Lucic arrested and charged with assault and battery on a family member

– Trent Frederic is finding his game and is growing

– James van Riemsdyk looks better and better

– Evan was right about Charlie McAvoy

– Evan and Conor come out with a stance on turkeys

