Reacting to NBA Power Rankings + Dr. J’s Top 10 | Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman Podcast

Join Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman in the newest episode of their podcast, the guys react to the latest NBA rankings for the teams in the East, which put the Celtics behind the Bucks following their offseason moves so far.

Did the Bucks get better with their offseason so far? Or did the Celtics get worse after trading away Marcus Smart for Kristaps Porzingis? Bob, Jeff and Gary discuss, as well as react and dissect Doctor J’s picks for Top 10 Greatest Players in NBA History.

