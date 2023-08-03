Reacting to NBA Power Rankings + Dr. J’s Top 10

NBA Power Rankings are out for the 2023-2024 NBA season, and Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay discuss the placement of the Boston Celtics behind the Milwaukee Bucks on the latest episode of the Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman Podcast.

Did the Celtics offseason moves trading Marcus Smart away for Kristaps Porzingis make them better or worse? How did the Bucks get to the number 1 spot? Bob, Jeff, and Gary discuss all this, plus Doctor J’s Top 10 Greatest Players in NBA History picks.

