Reacting to Stunning Flau’jae Johnson Trade and Cathy Engelbert Press Conference

WNBA reporter Noa Dalzell and NBC women’s basketball analyst Natalie Esquire react to the WNBA Draft and dive into the stunning trade that sent Flau’jae Johnson from the Golden State Valkyries to the Seattle Storm. Plus, other surprising moments from Draft Night, including the Chicago Sky going with Gabriella Jaquez at No. 5, Ta’Niya Latson dropped to No. 20, and more.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

00:25 Natalie’s experience at the draft

01:45 Biggest surprises from WNBA lottery picks

06:40 Reacting to the Flau’jae Johnson trade

14:06 PrizePicks

15:35 Other big takeaways from draft night

21:45 Reacting to Cathy Engelbert’s press conference

28:12 Thanks for watching!

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