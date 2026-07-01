Reacting to the Bruins Free Agency Work

Conor Ryan and Evan Marinofsky break down the Bruins’ quiet but calculated start to free agency. Rather than chasing big names, Boston stood pat, shed bad contracts, and preserved cap flexibility — and Conor and Evan make the case that’s actually the right move at this stage. The guys dig into the Will Borgen signing, what it means for the defensive depth chart, and who’s still unsigned or in play. Then it’s a look at the forward group: can Hagens crack the top six? What’s the realistic ceiling for this roster heading into next season? Plus a send-off for Conor as he heads to Japan.

0:00 – Intro

2:11 – Bruins’ free agency approach

6:52 – Will Borgen signing breakdown

10:39 – Remaining roster needs and concerns

14:38 – Deep dive on the Bruins’ defensive depth

20:01 – Forward group outlook: Hagens, Potter, and the young core

24:53 – Final thoughts

27:43 – Outro

Bruins on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!