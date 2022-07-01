Reacting to the Bruins Hiring Jim Montgomery as Head Coach

Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal and Evan Marinofsky of Turner Sports discuss the Bruins hiring Jim Montgomery to be their next head coach. They get into why he’ll fit well in the room, what will change on the ice and what expectations should be.

0:50 – The guys record this episode for a second time

3:00 – Instant reaction to the hire

8:00 – Could Montgomery put Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak back together?

13:00 – How the Bruins will change stylistically

17:00 – Should we be concerned about Montgomery’s history of 5v5 scoring in the NHL?

21:00 – What are reasonable expectations for Montgomery?

Poke The Bear with Conor Ryan is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!