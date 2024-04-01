Reacting to the Bruins Shaking Up Their Lines

In the latest episode of Bruins Beat, host Evan Marinofsky is joined by Bridgette Proulx to delve into a range of topics related to the Boston Bruins. They discuss Jim Montgomery’s plan to roll out some new lines and debate whether this move indicates desperation. Additionally, they highlight one positive aspect of the team’s current situation, evaluate the overall state of the team, and consider the best possible first-round matchup for the Bruins in the playoffs.

Topics:

– Evan and Bridgette mourn UMass losing to Denver

– Jim Montgomery plans on rolling out some new lines

– Is it a desperate move?

– The one good thing

– What to make of this team

– The best first-round matchup

