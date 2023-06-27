Reacting to the Bruins Trading Taylor Hall

For the first time in the show’s history, news breaks while Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan were recording. So, the guys react to Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno being traded to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Show Breakdown:

0:00 Intro

Intro 1:00 Breaking news!! Hall and Foligno traded to Blackhawks – LIVE reaction

Breaking news!! Hall and Foligno traded to Blackhawks – LIVE reaction 6:00 Reflecting on Taylor Hall’s time as a Bruin

Reflecting on Taylor Hall’s time as a Bruin 11:00 This trade wasn’t a surprise

This trade wasn’t a surprise 18:00 Bruins must have Tyler Bertuzzi ready to sign

Bruins must have Tyler Bertuzzi ready to sign 23:00 Would Oliver Ekman-Larsson fit in Boston?

