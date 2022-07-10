Reacting to the Debut of JD Davison in Celtics Summer League

LAS VEGAS, NV — On Saturday the Boston Celtics lost to the Heat 88-78 in their first Las Vegas Summer League game. JD Davison made his NBA debut finishing the game with 10 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals & 3 blocks. Davison officially signed a two way contract with the Celtics today.

The Garden Report’s Bobby Manning is joined by A List Podcast host Kwani A. Lunis to discuss the debut of JD Davison in the Celtics first Summer League game in Las Vegas.

