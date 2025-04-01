Reacting to Vrabel at the NFL Meetings | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, Greg reacts to Mike Vrabel’s comments on Will Campbell and Travis Hunter, breaks down the wide receiver situation, and discusses the futures of Caedan Wallace, Christian Elliss, and Jahlani Tavai.
0:00 Welcome
0:56 Vrabel sounds sold on Campbell at LT
3:35 Buying Caedan Wallace at LT?
6:34 Vrabel on Travis Hunter
7:06 How do the Patriots rank Hunter, Carter and Campbell?
8:56 Will Campbell is a Vrabel player
13:22 Promising Barmore update
15:28 Strange is getting a shot at center?
17:34 Polk and Baker have a clean slate?
19:28 Crowded WR room
21:10 Vrabel on Christian Elliss
23:09 Vrabel high on Spillane
24:09 Jahlani Tavai a dead man walking?
25:35 Timetable for Diggs?
29:07 The plan with 3 offensive line coaches
31:24 Joint practices with Minnesota and Washington
32:44 Vrabel’s vibe
