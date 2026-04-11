Reacting to WNBA Free Agency Winners and Losers

WNBA reporter Noa Dalzell reacts to WNBA free agency with Minnesota Lynx reporter Andrew Dukowitz, including the Toronto Tempo’s early moves, the Las Vegas Aces re-signing core players like Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray, and more. Plus, what does the future of the Minnesota Lynx hold?

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

02:32 Reacting to the Lynx’s free agency moves so far + who they could take with the no. 2 pick

09:48 PrizePicks

11:17 Evaluating Chicago, Dallas, and Atlanta’s moves

17:35 Vegas and New York running it back?

22:06 Overall thoughts on free agency

24:31 Thanks for watching!

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