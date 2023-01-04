Celtics Get Blown Out, Embarrassed in Effortless Performance

The Boston Celtics entered Oklahoma City after a frustrating performance against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. With a chance to get on the good foot against a Thunder team without star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Celtics put up arguably one of their worst efforts of the season. The Thunder flat-out outworked, outhustled, and outplayed the Celtics in an embarrassing 150-117 blowout loss.

Join The Garden Report Postgame Show as we give our immediate reactions to the historic loss from the Boston Celtics, and what went wrong for the team in the second game of their road trip.

FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/H_K6MJHhA-8

We’re on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

Please fill out and submit this form to receive if you qualify for a free PHENOMENAL t-shirt: https://form.jotform.com/223465547726060

Trending Aaron Nesmith Reflects on Time with Celtics and Pacers Trade

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channel!

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/GARDEN for a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

Go to https://calm.com/garden & support our programming by taking advantage of a 40% discount on a Calm premium subscription! Calm is the only application that has PROVEN results in assisting people with meditation, relaxation and anxiety relief.

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Get rid of useless subscriptions with Rocket Money now. Go to https://rocketmoney.com/garden. Seriously, it could save you HUNDREDS per year. Cancel your unnecessary subscriptions right now!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!