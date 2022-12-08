Reaction: Celtics DEMOLISH Suns In Blowout Win

As the Celtics traveled out West to continue their road trip, they faced the best team in the Western Conference in the Phoenix Suns. In what was supposed to be a hard-fought contest, the Boston Celtics absolutely dismantled the Suns before the first quarter was through.

Boston put together one of its most complete games of the year, and did so with Al Horford and Robert Williams sidelined. Blake Griffin got the starting nod and looked solid, as the Celtics cruised to a 125-98 victory over the Suns in an embarrassing home loss for Phoenix. Join The Garden Report Postgame Show with Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon and Jimmy Toscano as they discuss Boston’s performance and their initial reactions from the win.

FULL EPISODE: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8g5o7t

