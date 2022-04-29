REACTION: Patriots Draft Cole Strange With 29th Pick

Evan Lazar and John Zannis react to the Patriots selecting Offensive Lineman Cole Strange out of UT-Chattanooga at 29th overall. Strange became the highest player selected in UT-Chattanooga history. The Patriots originally had pick No. 21 that they traded to the Chiefs for 29, 94, and 121.

Belichick was asked if Strange was in consideration when the Patriots were picking at 21:

“Yeah, well, if we had stayed at 21, then we would have obviously picked somebody. Probably a good chance it would have been him. I don’t know, there were several teams that we talked to prior to when we made the trade. There were some other conversations going on there, but ultimately that’s the one we chose.”

