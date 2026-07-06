Reaction to Brad Stevens and Bill Chisholm Press Conference on Jaylen Brown Trade | Garden Report

Join CLNS Media’s John Zannis, Nick Gelso, Sherrod Blakely, Noa Dalzell and Bobby Manning with instant reaction to comments from the Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens and Lead Owner and Governor Bill Chisholm as they explain the reason behind the Boston Celtics trading 2024 NBA Finals MVP and 5-time NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for a package revolving around Paul George and 2 future first round picks.

0:00 – Cold Open

1:36 – Takeaways from press conference

4:59 – Noa gives her takeaways from press conference

8:30 – Did Celtics get best package for JB?

.@ASherrodblakely weighs in on current state of #Celtics Roster after Jaylen Brown trade: “My issue is that you don’t have a clear vision of where you’re going to go next…I’m feeling that this team the way they’re constructed is going to get bounced in the 1st or 2nd round of… pic.twitter.com/GTz5IV9tzW — The Garden Report on CLNS (@TheGardenReport) July 6, 2026



19:16 – Looking analytics with Jaylen Brown

27:48 – What is Celtics plan after trade?

29:07 – Prizepicks

31:30 – More reaction to press conference

32:40 – Did Jayson Tatum have any say in trade?

35:54 – Nick Gelso gives his takeaways from press conference

.@CLNS_Nick weighs in with his biggest takeaway from #Celtics Press Conference today: “I honestly don’t know what the team’s goal is but it’s not to win right now…I think what everybody needed to hear today was. We’re taking 2 steps back to go 5 steps forward and ensure the… pic.twitter.com/kM7y8kp41m — The Garden Report on CLNS (@TheGardenReport) July 6, 2026



49:56 – Is this move about the money?

59:00 – Did the Celtics decide they were done with Jaylen Brown business?

1:14:00 – Should Celtics have waited longer on Jaylen Brown trade?

Should the #Celtics have maybe considered holding onto Jaylen Brown? 🤔 “You had a chance at a championship maybe an outside chance with Tatum and Brown in this roster. You have no chance with this roster…Is it worth the possibility something emerges in a year to throw out what… pic.twitter.com/qvQc8I7CGO — The Garden Report on CLNS (@TheGardenReport) July 6, 2026



1:18:09 – Super Chats

1:33:10 – Did Celtics do Jaylen Brown dirty?

1:40:20 – Sharing final thoughts on Press Conference

1:42:00 – Wrapping up!

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