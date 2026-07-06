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Reaction to Brad Stevens and Bill Chisholm Press Conference on Jaylen Brown Trade | Garden Report

CLNS MediaBy 3 Mins Read

Join CLNS Media’s John Zannis, Nick Gelso, Sherrod Blakely, Noa Dalzell and Bobby Manning with instant reaction to comments from the Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens and Lead Owner and Governor Bill Chisholm as they explain the reason behind the Boston Celtics trading 2024 NBA Finals MVP and 5-time NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for a package revolving around Paul George and 2 future first round picks.

0:00 – Cold Open
1:36 – Takeaways from press conference
4:59 – Noa gives her takeaways from press conference
8:30 – Did Celtics get best package for JB?


19:16 – Looking analytics with Jaylen Brown
27:48 – What is Celtics plan after trade?
29:07 – Prizepicks
31:30 – More reaction to press conference
32:40 – Did Jayson Tatum have any say in trade?
35:54 – Nick Gelso gives his takeaways from press conference


49:56 – Is this move about the money?
59:00 – Did the Celtics decide they were done with Jaylen Brown business?
1:14:00 – Should Celtics have waited longer on Jaylen Brown trade?


1:18:09 – Super Chats
1:33:10 – Did Celtics do Jaylen Brown dirty?
1:40:20 – Sharing final thoughts on Press Conference
1:42:00 – Wrapping up!

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