Reaction to Celtics Media Day 2025 | Garden Report

The Garden Report’s Noa Dalzell, Bobby Manning, and John Zannis go LIVE to react, to everything from Celtics Media and look ahead to the start of camp for the Celtics.

EPISODE TIMELINE

00:00 – Intro

3:10 – Media day vibes and team dynamics

5:02 – Jaylen Brown’s relaxed and confident demeanor

14:01 – Coaching staff’s directive to change style?

17:29 – Discussion on team depth and player roles

19:06 – Concerns about adapting to new playing style

23:10 – Importance of effort over talent this season

25:58 – Discussion on championship expectations

30:02 – Joe’s approach to team motivation

34:33 – PrizePicks!

36:11 – Anfernee Simons discusses his defensive challenges

43:05 – Team construction challenges discussed

45:34 – Al Horford to Warriors

51:54 – Al Horford’s decision to leave Celtics

54:25 – Concerns about Celtics’ big man depth

1:00:29 – Discussion on Al Horford’s impact

1:02:00 – Celtics’ salary cap concerns explained

1:05:34 – Joe Mazzulla’s commitment to player relationships

