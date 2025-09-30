Reaction to Celtics Media Day 2025 | Garden Report

The Garden Report’s Noa Dalzell, Bobby Manning, and John Zannis go LIVE to react, to everything from Celtics Media and look ahead to the start of camp for the Celtics.
EPISODE TIMELINE
00:00 – Intro
3:10 – Media day vibes and team dynamics
5:02 – Jaylen Brown’s relaxed and confident demeanor
14:01 – Coaching staff’s directive to change style?
17:29 – Discussion on team depth and player roles
19:06 – Concerns about adapting to new playing style
23:10 – Importance of effort over talent this season
25:58 – Discussion on championship expectations
30:02 – Joe’s approach to team motivation
34:33 – PrizePicks!
36:11 – Anfernee Simons discusses his defensive challenges
43:05 – Team construction challenges discussed
45:34 – Al Horford to Warriors
51:54 – Al Horford’s decision to leave Celtics
54:25 – Concerns about Celtics’ big man depth
1:00:29 – Discussion on Al Horford’s impact
1:02:00 – Celtics’ salary cap concerns explained
1:05:34 – Joe Mazzulla’s commitment to player relationships
The Garden Report CLNS Media is Powered by:
💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS
📲Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!
🎟️Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Swipe. Tap. Ticket. Go. Download the Gametime app today!