Reaction to Celtics Season Schedule

The NBA schedule has officially been released, so what will this season look like for the Celtics. Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter Keith Pompey joins to discuss their season opening matchup, and how each team will fit in the East.

TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 – NBA schedule reaction.

3:48 – 76ers vs. Celtics season opener thoughts

5:45 – Will the Sixers improve without Ben Simmons baggage?

7:45 – The season opening matchup is a great barometer for the Sixers.

10:14 – James Harden is due for a bounce back season.

12:00 – Doc must pass the second round to stay with the Sixers.

13:40 – What is the Sixers interest in Kevin Durant?

20:38 – The Celtics could finish first in the East.

22:41 – Kevin Durant would take the Celtics a step back.

26:30 – KD has made himself seem unlikable.

31:00 -What will it take for each team to win the season opener?

35:50 – What Celtics matchups stick out this season?

39:40 – Do the Celtics have the toughest road schedule?

44:20 – Draymond Green gets his fifth ring.