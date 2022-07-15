Reaction to Pavel Zacha Trade & Bruins Not Very Active in Free Agency

Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal and Evan Marinofsky of CLNS Media discuss whether or not fans should be worried that Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci aren’t signed yet. The guys also get into the Pavel Zacha trade, the Bruins moves in free agency and standouts from Development Camp.

2:00 – When will Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci get signed?

6:50 – Reacting to the Pavel Zacha trade

12:00 – Maybe a good thing the Bruins couldn’t be big players in free agency

18:00 – Riese Gaber has been the standout of Development Camp

22:00 – Lots of expectations for Georgii Merkulov

