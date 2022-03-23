Subscribe
NFL

Reaction to Tyreek Hill & How it Impacts the Patriots

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

The Kansas City Chiefs are trading 6-time Pro-Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for 5 draft picks (according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter).

Evan Lazar reacts to the deal where Kansas City received a 2022 first-round pick (No. 29), second-round pick (No. 50) and fourth-round pick, in addition to a fourth- and sixth-round picks in the 2023 draft. The Dolphins are also giving Hill a 4-year, $120 million extension, making him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history.

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.