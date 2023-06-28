Reassessing the Celtics trade for Kristaps Porzingis

After the dust has settled following the Kristaps Porzingis-Marcus Smart trade, Bob, Jeff and Gary discuss their thoughts after reassessing the deal. Bob Ryan walks back some of his initial criticisms about Porzingis and talks about his fit, and admits he feels better about the deal after doing his homework. The guys also discuss what Boston got from Marcus Smart, and what they’ll miss after sending him to Memphis.

With free agency looming on the horizon, what other moves could the Celtics make with their roster? Join the Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman Podcast with Gary Tanguay as they discuss all of that and more, including the outcome of the 2023 NBA Draft.

