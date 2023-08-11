Recap of Patriots vs Texans Preseason Game: Malik Cunningham and Keion White Shine, OL Struggles

Joinh 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Alex Barth and Pat Pulpit’s Brian Hines on a new ‘Patriots Beat’. In this episode, they dissect the Patriots’ 20-9 defeat to the Houston Texans in the Thursday night preseason opener. While Malik Cunningham and Keion White showcased potential, there’s a growing concern about the Patriots’ offensive line struggles. This episode provides a balanced view, discussing both the highs and lows of the team’s performance.



