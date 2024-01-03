Recapping Patriots vs Bills + College Football Semis

In the latest episode of Patriots Beat, Alex Barth from 98.5 The Sports Hub and Brian Hines of Pats Pulpit come together to recap the New England Patriots’ 27-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 17. They discuss the significant shift for the team, moving into the #3 draft selection. Additionally, the episode includes a detailed recap of the College Football Playoff semifinals, with a particular focus on the performances of Washington’s Michael Penix and Michigan’s JJ McCarthy. Their analysis covers insights into how these players’ performances could impact future drafts and the broader college football landscape.

