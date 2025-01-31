Recapping Senior Bowl + Patriots Offseason Mailbag | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

MOBILE, AL — Join Greg Bedard and Mike Giardi as they recap the Senior Bowl and preview the New England Patriots’ offseason. They dive into key topics like free agency, the draft, and potential trades, all while answering fan questions in Greg’s mailbag.

0:00 – Intro

1:19 – Coaching staff updates

5:22 – Senior Bowl talent analysis

6:55 – Free agent analysis

11:02 – Wide receiver needs

12:14 – Joe Milton trade buzz

15:20 – Doug Marrone’s role

18:33 – Evaluating offensive line

