Receiver options after Tee Higgins | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

In this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, the guys break down the Patriots’ wide receiver options after reports surfaced that the Bengals plan to franchise tag Tee Higgins again. With Higgins likely off the market, they explore top free-agent targets and potential trade candidates who could fill the Patriots’ need for a true No. 1 receiver.

0:00 Bengals reportedly will franchise Tee Higgins again

8:30 Daniel Jeremiah mocks Will Campbell to Patriots

16:00 Patriots WR Free Agent Targets

26:45 Patriots WR Trade Targets

