Red Sox Broadcaster Weighs in on the Team’s Playoff Chances

The Red Sox find themselves just a few games out of a postseason spot, with 2 weeks left in the season.

Joey Copponi and Scott Neville are joined on this episode of the ITM Podcast by NESN broadcaster and host of the 310 to Left Podcast, Tom Caron to get his thoughts on the team’s chances of playing October baseball.

Joey, Scott and TC talk about the Deja-vu of the 2024 Red Sox, what fans have to look forward to, some of TC’s favorite moments covering the team, and his co-chairman role with the Jimmy Fund.

Plus, Scott pays his dues on his Jimmy Buffet Night bet and talks more about Rob Lowe than you are probably expecting. All that, a preview of the upcoming Yankees series, and much more!

