Ace in the Hole: Garrett Crochet, Red Sox Agree to 6-year $170 Million Extension

The Boston Red Sox have their ace of the present and future locked up.

Ace left-hander Garrett Crochet has reportedly agreed to a record-breaking $170 million, six-year contract with the Boston Red Sox. The extension kicks in in 2026 and includes an opt-out after 2030. It is the largest deal ever for a pitcher with four-plus years of major league service time. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The extension comes 4 days after Crochet’s self imposed March 27th deadline. The two sides did not reach an agreement before then and Crochet said he wanted to table talks until after the season to avoid any distraction. The tall lefty did tell WEEI’s Rob Bradford that he and the Sox were close, they just couldn’t get a deal done.

“I never got that feeling,” Crochet told Bradford. “You would rather it be that way than have the conversation one time and it’s a large gap, where I’m over here thinking I’m a really good pitcher and there would be a gap, meaning they’re thinking you are less than you.”

Red Sox Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow also stated publicly that the sides were seemingly done talking extension until after the season.

“Right now, Garrett is getting ready to throw the first pitch for the 2025 season. I think he has been outspoken about wanting to table conversations and be able to focus on the season,” Breslow said prior to the Red Sox season opener in Texas. “We absolutely want to respect that and we’re super excited about what he’s gonna do for us.”

The Red Sox paid a steep price just to acquire Crochet giving up four prospects (Kyle Teel, Braden Montgomery, Chase Meidroth and Wikelman Gonzalez) in a blockbuster trade with the White Sox in December.

Crochet, who turns 26 in June, will earn $3.8 million in 2025 before the extension kicks in the following season. He is eligible to opt out when he is 31.

The Sox ace next takes the mound Wednesday in Baltimore where he’ll look to improve on his opening day performance when he allowed 2 runs on 5 hits with 4 strike outs over 5 innings in a Red Sox 5-2 win, their only victory of the season.