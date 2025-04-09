Frozen at Fenway: Red Sox Lose to Blue Jays 6-1

When you make your home in Boston or Toronto, you’re probably used to the cold. But that doesn’t mean it’s fun to play baseball in it.

The Red Sox and Blue Jays squared off in another frigid affair at Fenway Park on Tuesday night, with game time tempts registering at 35 degrees.

“I went out to the mound twice and I felt it,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “It was windy too. The dugout was OK, but you went out there and it was tough.”

“It’s tough,” shortstop Trevor Story added, “but both teams are playing under the same conditions.” Indeed they were, but the Red Sox seemed to struggle more with it. Their bats were ice cold and they committed 2 costly errors in a 4-run 6th inning that blew the game open resulting in a 6-1 Red Sox loss.

Garrett Crochet took the loss in his first Fenway start for the Red Sox. He pitched relatively well allowing four runs (one earned) on five hits with five strikeouts and four walks over 5⅔ innings.

Boston’s offense wasn’t much better, as has been the case the past few games, scoring once and stranding seven runners on base. Toronto’s pitcher Easton Lucas stymied Red Sox hitters, giving up only three hits, allowing one walk, and striking out eight in a scoreless five and a third innings.

George Springer broke a scoreless tie with a solo shot to center field with one out in the 6th, Crochet’s only earned run of the game. Crochet could have gotten out of the inning but David Schneider reached with two outs on a low throw to first by 3rd baseman Alex Bregman.

Myles Straw drew a walk to make it first and second. Tyler Heineman followed with a ground ball up the middle. Kristian Campbell slid to make the stop but threw wildly to first. The error brought in Schneider and moved the runners to second and third with two outs. Crochet gave up another walk to load the bases and was pulled in favor of Zack Kelly who surrenderd a a two-run single to Bo Bichette to make it 4-0 Toronto.

“I was grateful for the chance to get out of the trouble that I created,” said Crochet after the game. “Obviously it didn’t work out. I just added another walk to the total and made it harder for Kelly when he came in. But it’s nice having faith being put in me. I would have liked to get through six, maybe get into the seventh, even if it was just for an out.”

Ceddanne Rafaela was one of the few bright spots for the Red Sox, bringing in the only Boston run in the seventh and making a great diving catch during the sixth before the chaos started.

Another game, another Ceddanne Rafaela web gem 💎 The #RedSox outfielder is ridiculous pic.twitter.com/WojSzRHyT9 — NESN (@NESN) April 9, 2025

Boston and Toronto will face off again tomorrow at 6:45 pm EST, with Tanner Houck and Kevin Gausman as the starting pitchers.