Red Sox Lose Chris Sale to Broken Finger – Updated Betting Odds Heading into All Star Break

Chris Sale has some pretty bad luck.

After returning to the Red Sox big league squad last week for the first time this season, the seven-time All Star is headed back to the injured list.

While making his second start of 2022 on Sunday afternoon against the Yankees, outfielder Aaron Hicks hit a line drive right back to Sale – whacking him in the left pinky finger. Take a look:

Mass Live’s Chris Cotillo reported that Sale indeed has a broken fifth finger – an injury that can typically take 6-8 weeks to recover from.

Honestly, I would be surprised if Sale came back this season. The Red Sox have lost seven out of their last ten games, and are slowly falling out of Wild Card contention. Here’s a look at their updated betting odds according to our exclusive gambling partners at BetOnline.ag:

Win Total

Over/Under 84 wins -115

To Make Playoffs

Yes -140

No +110

Boston has the fifth shortest odds behind the Yankees, Astros, Blue Jays, and Mariners to win the American League Pennant at +1400 – and are tied with the St. Louis Cardinals for the 10th shortest odds in the MLB to win the World Series at +3300.

So should they be buyers or sellers at this month’s trade deadline?

On one hand, they really are just a few pieces away. First basemen CJ Cron of the Rockies and Josh Bell of the Nationals are reportedly on the trading block – and would be massive gets for the Red Sox at both the infield and in their lineup.

On the other hand, their pitching is completely shot. Their “ace” came back for less than two games and is already back to the bench – and although their other star Nate Eovaldi is set to be back after the break, he has an injury history of his own that I don’t trust to get them through the season.

I mentioned last week that the Red Sox fate runs through Chris Sale. Well he’s just about done, and it’s looking like the Sox might be as well.

