Red Sox Manager and Starter Ejected in Fiery Umpire Argument

The Boston Red Sox take two of three games from the New York Mets despite some of the most inflammatory umpiring in recent memory. Joey Copponi and Scott Neville discuss the biggest stories from the series including Kristian Campbell’s readiness to play first base, the decision to pull Corchet early in Game 3, and Alex Cora’s fiery ejection.

All that, plus a preview of the upcoming Orioles series, and much more!

The ITM Podcast is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to ⁠https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS