MLB Rumors: Red Sox and Padres Discuss Mookie Betts Trade

According to The Athletic, the Red Sox and Padres have recently discussed a Mookie Betts deal.

We’re less than 3 weeks away from the start of Spring Training and Mookie Betts remains a member of the Boston Red Sox though rumors continue to swirl.

The latest involves the Red Sox and the San Diego Padres who have reportedly shown interest in Betts according to Dennis Lin of the Athletic.

According to the report talks centered around a “significant amount of prospect talent” heading to Boston, as well as outfielder Wil Myers. However Lin notes that a deal between the two sides remains “unlikely.”

“Recent talks between the teams have focused on sending a significant amount of prospect talent and outfielder Wil Myers to Boston, according to sources. Multiple people familiar with the discussions characterized an agreement as unlikely, and the industry consensus is that Betts will be in a Red Sox uniform on Opening Day. Yet both sides appear to have legitimate interest.”

ESPN’s Buster Olney reported last week that the Red Sox asking price for Betts was two high end prospects and any team getting the All-star right-fielder would also have to take on David Price and a significant portion of the $96 million he’s owed over the next 3 seasons.

Betts recently agreed to terms on a one-year pact worth $27 million for what will be his final season of team control. He is set to hit the free-agent market following the 2020 season and the expectation is that his upcoming deal is going to be astronomical.

As for Myers, despite the fact that he is slated to make $22.5 million in each of the next three seasons, his contract is structured in a way that helps that actually reduces the Red Sox luxury tax number. His deal (six years, $83 million) carries an average annual value of $13.83 million. Which means by swapping Betts salary for Myers the Red Sox would save just $4.5 million on their payroll but have their luxury-tax figure go down by more than $13 million.

Myers has flashed in the past but he had a miserable 2019 season batting just .239 with a .739 OPS to go with 18 home runs. He had a WAR of -0.3.