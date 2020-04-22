Red Sox Punishment For 2018 Sign-Stealing Controversy Revealed by MLB

The Boston Red Sox finally have their punishments for their 2018 sign-stealing allegations.

From an initial report released on January 7th by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich, the Red Sox had been accused of stealing signs via the video replay room through their 2018, World Championship season.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, the ballclub’s punishments were finally handed down by commissioner Rob Manfred and Major League Baseball.

The MLB’s findings revealed that former Sox manager Alex Cora, the Red Sox coaching staff and most of the players were unaware of what was going on.

Rob Manfred explained in his report and in the summary that he determined it was the Red Sox video replay system operator, J.T. Watkins, on only some occasions, would take information that he learned in-game to, “revise sign sequence information that he had permissibly provided to the players prior to the game”.

The Red Sox final punishments are as follows:

-Loss of their 2020 2nd round draft pick

-Video replay systems operator, J.T. Watkins, suspended for the entirety of the 2020 season and cannot return to the same position in 2021

-Alex Cora suspended for the entire 2020 season due to his role in the Houston Astros cheating scandal

It is important to note that Cora did not receive any punishment for the Boston Red Sox 2018 scandal.

From Manfred’s report, there were only 19.7% of Major League Baseball at-bats that had a man on second base. “Watkins communicated sign sequences in a manner that indicated that he had decoded them from the in-game feed in only a small percentage of those occurrences”, according to Manfred.

Red Sox President and CEO, Sam Kennedy, released a statement following the report’s release. “As an organization, we strive for 100% compliance with the rules. MLB’s investigation concluded that in isolated instances, during the 2018 regular season, sign sequences were decoded through the use of live game video rather than through permissible means”.

He continues, “MLB acknowledged the front office’s extensive efforts to communicate and enforce the rules and concluded that Alex Cora, the coaching staff, and most of the players did not engage in, or were they aware of, any violations. Regardless, these rules violations are unacceptable. We apologize to our fans and Major League Baseball, and accept the Commissioner’s ruling”.