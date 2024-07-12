Red Sox Remain Strong Approaching All Star Break

The Red Sox take a series from the Oakland Athletics at Fenway with three games left before the All Star break. Joey Copponi and Scott Neville take a closer look at the ongoing disaster of a situation in Oakland, and discuss what the future of that franchise looks like. Plus, their thoughts on what is going on with Brayan Bello and if he will ever improve. The guys also react to some questionable quotes from Kenley Jansen and Vaughn Grissom. All that, and much more!

