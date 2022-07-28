Red Sox Rumored to Have Spoken with Mets About Dominic Smith

Could a place on the Red Sox team be on the cards for the first baseman Dominic Smith of the Mets? If the rumors are true, then there have been trade talks between the two teams. However, the Red Sox aren’t the only team believed to be showing an interest in Smith; the Cubs may also be in the running, which means there is competition.

Smith Hasn’t Had the Ideal Season

In taking a closer look at Smith’s season to date, it hasn’t exactly been a stellar one. He began the season on the bench, which means he didn’t get out on the field much at all. At the end of May, the Mets optioned him to Triple-A, which wasn’t what the 27-year-old was hoping for. He only played 13 games in May for the Mets, which is less than half of the 29 total games that month. Taking a closer look at his stats during that time, his batting average wasn’t exactly high.

Things Picked Up in Triple-A

While not every player is going to shine in Triple-A, it looks like that may have ignited a spark in Smith who turned in much more respectable numbers in Syracuse. He was able to earn steals, doubles, homers, a higher batting average, more appearances at the plate and more playing time. All of that led to him being called back to the Mets near the end of June.

While he’s back in the big leagues now, it seems as though his appearances haven’t increased that much as he’s only getting part-time play. His batting average is better this time around, although not as high as it was in Syracuse. It’s clear to see that Smith isn’t having his best season ever, but there has been an improvement.

What Does This Mean for Trade Value?

When looking at trades, the trade value is always a top priority, and due to Smith’s stats and his current struggles, his value isn’t especially high at the moment. He’s had a couple of disappointing seasons now, which affects his value. Thanks to a few factors on the Red Sox team, this trade can still make sense. He is viewed as a buy-low player and still has some solid stats and potential. This could also mean other clubs will start looking at Smith as well.

So, it seems as though rumors are all fans have to go on for now. If talks do start to heat up and interest builds, you can expect to hear more about it.