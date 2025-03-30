Red Sox Struggle with Runners In Scoring Position Costing Them Series Against Rangers

Opportunity knocked, The Red Sox did not answer.

The Boston Red Sox had ample chances to secure a series tie in Texas, but failed to capitalize on key oppurtunties. The Red Sox left 10 men on base Sunday afternoon in a frustrating 3-2 loss to the Texas Rangers, Despite a strong outing from Richard Fitts in his 2025 season debut, Boston’s inability to deliver in key offensive moments ultimately cost them the series.

Boston’s struggles with runners in scoring position aren’t just a trend, they are a crisis. The Red Sox are now 6-for-41 with RISP in the past four games, leaving 32 runners on base another 12 in Sunday’s loss to the Rangers.

Boston Red Sox when they have RISP pic.twitter.com/anVicAVMXx — Coby’s Gambling Corner (@CobyValentine24) March 30, 2025

The face of Red Sox offensive futility through 4 games has clearly been Rafael Devers. Devers continues to look lost at the plate. Another oh for 4 effort on Sunday for the Sox newly minted designated hitter with two more strikeouts. On the season Devers is now 0-for-16 with 12 strikeouts, the most ever by a player in the first 4 games of a season. He has yet to hit the ball out of the infield.

Rafael Devers has had a tough start to the season for Boston:

0/16 | 12 K | 2 BB | 1 RBI pic.twitter.com/ksvjG3lg91 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 30, 2025

The Red Sox trailed 1-0 through 5 before the offense got a little something going in the top of the 6th. Wilyer Abreu continued his red hot start to the season with an RBI double to left plating rookie Kristian Campbell from first who had reached on a fielder’s choice. Abreu came around to score on a throwing error by third baseman Ezekiel Duran.

The lead was short lived.

Fitts, who had thrown just 56 pitches and had retired the previous 12 hitters in a row – stayed in to start the 6th. The rookie starter gave up a leadoff homer to Wyatt Langford, followed by a another solo shot by Adolis Garcia. And just like that, the lead was gone.

“The two homers obviously that happened in the 6th, but I think overall you know he [Fitts] gave us a chance to win, he’s been doing that for a while,” said Red Sox Manager Alex Cora. “You know he’s throwing excellent, you know like I said before the game he earned a spot, and today was a good one”

The Red Sox threatened in the ninth. Jarren Duran hit a two out double, followed by a Rafael Devers walk. But new third baseman Alex Bregman struck out with the tying run on second to end the threat and the game.

The loss was the Sox third straight following their dramatic 5-2 season opening win. Despite the losses and overall offensive futility not all has been bad.

A solid start Sunday from rookie Richard Fitts. Fellow Rookie Christian Campbell has shown that he belongs. With a double on Sunday Campbell is now 6 of 14 with three extra-base hits and three runs scored. Wilyer Abreu continues to rake. He’s went 7-10 over the 4 game series with 2 home runs, 5 RBI and 5 runs scored. The Red Sox are also 8-for 8 in steals including 4 swipes on Sunday. And the bullpen has yet to give up a run over 12 innings.

No time for the Red Sox to lick their wounds. Boston heads to Baltimore to begin a 3 game series with the Orioles on Monday.