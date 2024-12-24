Red Sox Sign World Series Champion Free Agent Walker Buehler

The Boston Red Sox have reportedly signed Walker Buehler to a 1yr / $21.05 million contract. On this episode of the ITM Podcast, Joey Copponi and Scott Neville take a look at the new and improved rotation in Boston, and break down where they think Buehler will be slotted, and who could end up in the bullpen. Plus, could the Sox still land one of the free agents they’ve had their eyes on? All that, and much more!

MORE MLB CONTENT HERE

*******************************************

The ITM Podcast is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !