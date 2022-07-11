Red Sox Split Weekend Series with Yankees – Do They Have What it Takes to Win the American League Pennant?

The Boston Red Sox have had quite the up-and-down season thus far – and it’s only July.

After starting 10-19, the Sox have rallied back to well-above .500, and hold the top Wild Card spot in the American League.

However, decimated with injuries to their starting rotation and their bullpen, Boston had to start four rookie pitchers in four consecutive games… the first time they’ve done this since 1945!

Naturally – they lost three out of the four games.

The Red Sox did, however, just split their series against the New York Yankees – who are currently the best team in baseball. After losing on Thursday and Friday, Boston put together two solid wins to close out the weekend. Alex Verdugo walked it off in the 10th inning on Saturday night, and they then rallied back from a 6-2 deficit on Sunday to take down the Pinstripes 11-6.

Boston currently has the fourth highest odds to represent the American League in the World Series according to our partners at BetOnline.ag. Here are their top ten:

Odds to win American League Pennant

New York Yankees +175

Houston Astros +240

Toronto Blue Jays +600

Boston Red Sox +1200

Minnesota Twins +1600

Tampa Bay Rays +1600

Chicago White Sox +1800

Cleveland Guardians +3300

Seattle Mariners +3300

Los Angeles Angels +4000

The Red Sox showed resilience this weekend. Having lost the first two games of the Yankees series, they could have packed it in with the All Star Break right around the corner.

Instead? They rallied – knowing what they’re capable of, and put themselves in sole position of the American League’s top Wild Card spot.

Boston has a lot of help coming back after the break. Pitchers Chris Sale, Nathan Eovaldi, Garrett Whitlock, and James Paxton are set to return, and they’ll get help in their outfield with the return of center fielder Kiké Hernandez.

I ultimately think the success of this team runs through Chris Sale. Boston has the bats in Devers, Bogaerts, Martinez, and Story to keep up on offense. It all comes down to their arms.

If Chris Sale can return to being the ace that he was – Eovaldi can slot in as one of the best number two pitchers in baseball, Whitlock can return to his home in the bullpen, and James Paxton can pitch instead of any rookie. If it plays out this way – I like the value of Boston +1200 to win the American League.

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick, and follow @RedSoxCLNS for the latest up-to-date Red Sox news!

Also, be sure to check out our new sports betting Twitter account @CLNSBetting for all the latest odds and content from CLNS Media.

Use code CLNS50 for 50% off your first deposit at Betonline.ag.