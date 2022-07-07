Red Sox Welcome Yankees to Fenway Park for First Time This Season | Series Betting Preview & Prediction

While Red Sox vs. Yankees isn’t nearly the rivalry that it used to be, there’s always a different feeling in the city when you see pinstriped jerseys walking around.

New York is in town for a four game series against Boston – and it’s their first time at Fenway since their embarrassing 6-2 loss in last season’s AL Wild Card game.

Gerrit Cole was shelled by the Sox, giving up four hits and three earned runs before being pulled after just two innings pitched. That was all she wrote for the Yankees, and Boston went onto the ALCS before losing to the Astros in six games.

Though it’s fun to touch on last season’s Wild Card game, it’s 2022 now and the Yankees are a wagon. They’re 58-23, they have the AL MVP favorite in Aaron Judge, and are 13 games ahead of Boston in the division.

New York is favored to win this weekend’s series according to our exclusive gambling partners at BetOnline.ag:

Series Price – Red Sox vs. Yankees

Yankees: -175

Red Sox: +155

They’re also favorites to win tonight’s game one. First pitch will be at 7:10pm, with Gerrit Cole on the mound for New York and Josh Winckowski throwing for Boston:

Game One Odds

Moneyline: Yankees -162/Red Sox +149

Runline: Yankees -1.5 (-105)/Red Sox +1.5(-115)

Total: 8.5

Preview/Prediction

My prediction for last night’s game was… wrong, to say the least:

With Corey Kluber on the bump for the opposition, the Sox will need to get the bats going to give Bello a chance at a win in his debut. Although Kluber is just 3-5 this year, the 2x Cy Young winner has plenty of stuff to get the job done. Ultimately, the Red Sox get the win behind a solid performance from Bello. They take a two-game lead over the Rays heading into their matchup vs. the Yankees this weekend.

The Red Sox need to get it done in the division. After last night’s loss to Tampa, Boston is now 0-8 in series’ against the AL East. Although the Red Sox are essentially playing for a Wild Card spot with the stranglehold the Yankees have on the division, they still need to prove they can play with the big boys.

Let’s have some fun. The Red Sox bounce back against the best team in baseball heading into the weekend. They win both tonight’s game against Cole, AND the series – gaining some much needed ground in the AL East.

Pick: Red Sox 5 – Yankees 4

Side: Red Sox +149

Total: OVER 8.5

Series: Red Sox +155

