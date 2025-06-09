Red Sox Win Series Over Yankees in New York

The Boston Red Sox take their first series of the season against the New York Yankees thanks in part to their 8 homers. On this episode of the ITM Podcast, Joey Copponi and Scott Neville break down the biggest moments of the series, discuss Marcelo Mayer’s usage, Kristian Campbell’s struggles, Hunter Dobbins’ bombastic statement about the Yankees, and much more!

The ITM Podcast is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to ⁠⁠https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS