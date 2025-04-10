Reflecting on a Dominant Celtics road season | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

ORLANDO, FL — Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps the last regular season road game of the year, a blowout loss to the Orlando Magic where they sat all of their top six players. Noa discusses what we saw out of the bench guys, the Jaylen Brown conundrum, and takeaways from a season covering a historically dominant Celtics team on the road that fell just one game short of tying the all-time record for most road wins in NBA history.
0:00 Celtics Lose to Magic
7:45 Celtics dominance on road
13:10 Jaylen Brown playing through knee bruise
17:43 Noa’s experience on the road
