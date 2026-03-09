FB Reggie Gilliam, Patriots Agree on 3-Year Deal Worth Up to $12M

The Patriots have agreed to terms with FB Reggie Gilliam on a three-year deal worth up to $12 million, with $6 million fully guaranteed, per Mike Garafolo.

On a new episode of Patriots Daily, CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick react to the move and discuss what Gilliam could bring to the Patriots offense.

.@tkyles39 on the #Patriots signing Fullback Reggie Gilliam: “I like the Reggie Gilliam addition because it shows they’re willing to kind of not only adapt to the personnel, but also maybe change a little bit about their run scheme. Gilliam isn’t the really traditional… https://t.co/PEskGRheDD pic.twitter.com/Wk26og30QP — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) March 9, 2026

Patriots Daily on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at ⁠http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS⁠ & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!