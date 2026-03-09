FB Reggie Gilliam, Patriots Agree on 3-Year Deal Worth Up to $12M

The Patriots have agreed to terms with FB Reggie Gilliam on a three-year deal worth up to $12 million, with $6 million fully guaranteed, per Mike Garafolo.
On a new episode of Patriots Daily, CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick react to the move and discuss what Gilliam could bring to the Patriots offense.
.@tkyles39 on the #Patriots signing Fullback Reggie Gilliam:
“I like the Reggie Gilliam addition because it shows they’re willing to kind of not only adapt to the personnel, but also maybe change a little bit about their run scheme.
